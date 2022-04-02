Tipperary woman who stole from shops 'ashamed' of what she did

A woman who stole goods from two stores in Nenagh was “ashamed” of what she had done, Nenagh District Court was told.

Philomena Connors of 21 Silver Street, Nenagh, pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth €98.10 from Homesavers Store, Dublin Road, on March 16, 2021.

She also pleaded to stealing €60 worth of cleaning products from Mr Price at Martyrs Road on March 3, 2021.

The court also heard that Ms Connors stole €27.23 worth of goods, including a box of beer, from McKevitt’s Costcutters store, Liberty Square, Thurles, on February 28, 2021.

Her solicitor David Peters said that Ms Connors, who had no previous convictions, was struggling financially at the time of the thefts.

She was “ashamed” at what she did and was willing to pay compensation to the stores, he said.

However, she had not been in any difficulty since, but would need time to pay compensation

Ms Connors, 37, had not come to garda attention since the incidents, he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned her decision in regard to penalty to July 28 to give the defendant time to gather compensation.