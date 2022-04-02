Ballingarry man found drunk on floor of Thurles restaurant

Liberty Square in Thurles
A Ballingarry man was fined €100 in Thurles District Court for public intoxication.
Garda Elizabeth Power was on patrol in Liberty Square, Thurles, on December 23, 2020, when she observed Peter Tobin lying on the ground in the Mona Lisa takeaway.
Garda Power recognised Mr Tobin, of Grawn, Ballingarry, Thurles, and attempted to talk to him. There was a smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath and he had to be assisted into the Square.
“He was unable to stand on his own,” said Garda Power. “I believed he was a danger to himself and to others.” Mr Tobin was charged with intoxication in a public place.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued but this went unpaid. In Court, Mr Liston said he didn’t remember the incident. “I was out of Limerick prison. I have a drink problem,” Mr Tobin told the Judge.
Mr Tobin was fined €100, with 10 months to pay.
