Cashel GAA and rugby clubs team up for 'fittest superstars' fundraiser

On Friday night March 18, Cashel King Cormacs and Cashel RFC launched their joint fundraiser Tipp's Fittest Superstars.



Both clubs have joined forces once again to raise funds to help continue developments within their respective clubs.



Guests on the night included Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Colm Bonnar and former Irish International Denis Leamy currently part of the Leinster coaching team.



Players and commitee members from both clubs along with current Chairpersons, Aodan Wrenn (CKC) and Frank Fitzgerald (CRFC) attended.



Over two days in June, the 11th and 12th, Cashel Rugby Club will host a unique event produced and overseen by none other than Davy Fitzgerald Creator of Irelands Fittest Family. Very much to the theme of the televised version a total of 10 obstacles will provide the sternest of tests for competitors taking part.



A team will consist of five people, four competitors plus a team manager. Entry fee is €250 per participant. Team of 4 must contain a male, a female, a male or female over 35 and the last member a male or female. The winning team wins €5000 plus €1000 will also be given to them to donate to a charity of their choice.



Keep an eye on our clubs social media pages for further information on what will be a fantastic weekend of not just competition but we will have something for everyone. More details to follow soon. To express an interest in taking part or getting involved as a sponsor please contact us at the following email address tippsfittest@gmail.com