County Tipperary Golf & Country Club Golf news and competitions

Mens Golf

The results of the weekend 18-hole Stableford Competition is; in 1st place John Barry (16) with 41pts. 2nd Martin Maher (10) with 40pts, Best Gross Daniel Kennedy (5) 39pts. 3rd Daniel Currivan (10) 38pts. 4th Ronan O’Donoghue (18) 36pts (B/9)



The Spring League will end next Sunday with the winners been announced on Monday.

The Two’s competitions 13-hole No 10; one winner Thomas Keane. 13-hole No 11 had three winners; Tommy Landers on 12th, Aidan Murphy on 12th & Paddy Fitzgerald on the 12th.



Ladies Golf

The results of the Spring League; in 1st place Team 4 “Scallops” Marie O’Neill, Olive Ryan, Geraldine Ryan (Team Captain), Jacinta Coman, Niamh Chadwick (Club Captain) & Carmel Lowth. Congratulations to team 4 who came in with 66pts in the final just one point ahead of team 6 “Shrimps” consisting of Isobel Hayes, Margaret O Riordan, Collette O’Dwyer, Anne Grace, Louise Horgan & Maura Crosse (Team Captain)



Our winner of Tuesday morning’s 9-hole competition was Marie Graves with 19 pts, great scores coming in every Tuesday now, so keep it up ladies. With the long and brighter evenings upon us now we can look forward to plenty of golf our first 18 hole for 2022 started on Sunday 27th of March, check your golf calendar for all your details of competition’s. We have 9-hole qualifier on Tuesday the 5th of April and our Thursday evening social golf commencing on 7th of April.

Presentation to Cluan Saor



On Thursday last Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick and former Captain Anne Grace made presentation of €1200 to Cuan Saor in Clonmel, the proceeds of a 9-hole competition running over a few weeks hosted by the ladies club and also supported by our Men’s club who are always very generous to charity event in our club.



Cuan Saor (woman’s refugee) was Anne Grace’s chosen charity in her Captaincy in 2021. Anne would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported this worthy cause and it will certainly be of great benefit in helping to continue the wonderful work in Cuan Saor.



Results of the St Patrick’s 9-hole competition; in 1st place Flan McGlinchey with 21 +18 = 39pts. 2nd Louise Horgan with 19 + 19 = 38pts. 3rd Pauline Walsh with 20 +17pts



Table quiz

On Friday April 1st the Ladies Club is holding their table quiz. This was an annual event until it was interrupted by Covid. It was always a most enjoyable night and no doubt it will be as enjoyable on Friday night next. The support of all members will be appreciated.



Seniors Golf

Results of last week’s 15-hole scramble; in 1st place Tommy Moloney, John Graves & Diarmuid O’Connor 79. In 2nd place John Grogan, Peter Silke & Denis McCarthy 75. 3rd Martin Quirke, Johnny Hannigan & Seamus King 74.

Open Singles

The results of last Fridays open singles in Dundrum were in 1st place Niall Fitzgerald Co Tipperary Golf Club with 40pts. In 2nd place Michael Butler Co Tipperary Golf Club with 36pts. The open singles continue every Friday, all are welcome.