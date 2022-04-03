Call out for new Order of Malta Cadets in Thurles

The Order of Malta centre at Bohervaroon, Thurles
In recent months the Cadet Unit of the Order Of Malta in Thurles have returned to their weekly training.
Cadets and their leaders have been working very hard to ensure that their skills and their certificates are up to date.
The cadets are delighted to be attending duties in the local area once more.
The Thurles Unit are now happy to announce that we are recruiting new cadet members.
Anyone aged between 10-16, interested in meeting new friends and learning new skills that could save a life should come join the Order of Malta.
The training course for new cadets begins on Friday the 1st of April 2022 at 18:30 in our training centre in Bohervaroon, Thurles.
Any queries can be directed to 0867037867
