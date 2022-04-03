Residents in Tipperary pledge to revive their protests against mast

The mast is planned for the grounds of Clonmel Town FC
Local residents have vowed to again oppose plans for the installation of a telecommunications mast in Clonmel.
Shared Access Limited, with an address at St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, is applying to Tipperary County Council for full permission for the development of an 18 metres monopole to support telecommunications antenna and ancillary equipment, cabinets, fencing, and all associated site works for use by Three Ireland (Hutchison) Ltd and other operators at the grounds of Clonmel Town FC on the Cashel Road.
A planning application for a 21.1 metres-high monopole for use by Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited and other operators, which was lodged last November, was rejected by the council.
Dominic Hanley, a spokesperson for local residents, says the residents will oppose the plans once more.
He said a reduction of 3.1 metres in the height of the mast wouldn’t make any difference to their objections, as the residents still had concerns about the level of radiation from the mast.
Towards the end of last year more than 500 signatures opposing the mast were collected in a petition from residents of surrounding areas including Pearse Park, Cooleens Close, Baron Park, Marian Terrace, Bianconi Drive, Love Lane, Prior Park, Tudor Drive, Airhill and Melview.
Mr Hanley said that protest meetings would be organised in due course.
