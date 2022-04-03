Search

03 Apr 2022

Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club - news and fixtures

County Senior Road championships took place on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Dundrum Village on March 27

Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club - news and fixtures

Start of the Tipp Junior Road 3KM Race held in Dundrum last Sunday March 27. Photo by Susan Laste Clonmel

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

County Senior Road Result
These county championships took place on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Dundrum Village on March 27.


Unfortunately due to injuries and commitments, we couldn't field the 4 needed to score for a team but we had three athletes competing in the red and black let's see how they got on.

First home for the club was Mossy Bracken who made his debut for the club in this race last year improving his time by five mins and 5 seconds Mossy ran a new pb of 32:51 for 10k for 4th place overall which a huge improvement on his 12th place finish in 2021, Paddy Cummins was next home with a top 10 finish in 8th place in 35:05 improving on his last years time by 30 seconds.

Shane Mullaney was our next runner home competing in these championships for the 16th time coming in 17th place in 38:47. Thanks also to Timmy Hayden, Paul Bowe & Michael Bracken who were cheering on the lads throughout the race.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media