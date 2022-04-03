Search

03 Apr 2022

Tipp minor hurling team announced for first round clash with Waterford

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

03 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock has named his minor line up ahead of their opening Munster championship clash against Waterford next Tuesday. See below

Nenagh Éire Óg's Sam O'Farrell has been named as team captain for the year and lines out at wing back for the Premier, who will be seeking revenge against the Deise after they were knocked out of last year's competition by the same opposition.

The game takes place in Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 7pm, and tickets or a live stream can be purchased at the following link: https://munster.gaa.ie/event/electric-ireland-munster-minor-hurling-championship-waterford-v-tipperary/ 

