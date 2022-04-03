Tipperary GAA: check out all the weekend club results right here

Check out all the GAA results from Tipperary right here
Check out all the GAA results from County Tipperary right here:
02-04-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1
Round 2
Toor Killinan 11:00 Thurles Sarsfields 1-15 V 2-12 Borris-Ileigh
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 2
Round 2
Mullinahone 11:30 Mullinahone 2-12 V 1-24 ToomevaraFBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1
Round 2
Cloughjordan 18:00 Kilruane MacDonaghs 5-14 V 0-24 Nenagh Éire Óg
03-04-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1
Round 2
Clonoulty 12:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore 3-22 V 1-10 JK BrackensFBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 2
Round 2
Puckane 12:00 Kildangan 0-23 V 0-14 Loughmore-Castleiney
Drombane 12:00 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16 V 1-20 Drom-Inch
02-04-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 2
Round 2
Templederry 17:00 Templederry Kenyons 3-24 V 0-16 Cashel King Cormacs
03-04-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 1
Round 2
Clonmel Sportsfield 12:00 St Mary's 1-14 V 1-21 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
Littleton 12:00 Moycarkey-Borris 0-25 V 1-11 Clonakenny
Killenaule 12:00 Killenaule 1-17 V 0-18 Portroe
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 2
Round 2
Páirc na nEalaí,
Carrick
12:00 Carrick Swan 0-18 V 2-16 Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Roscrea 12:00 Roscrea 1-24 V 1-22 Holycross/Ballycahill
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 1
Round 2
Pairc Ciocaim
Dundrum
11:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh
Kickhams
1-11 V 0-14 Ballina
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 2
Round 2
Kilsheelan 12:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-14 V 3-22 Lorrha-Dorrha
Moneygall 12:00 Moneygall 0-16 V 1-18 Burgess
Dolla 12:00 Silvermines 2-17 V 0-16 Ballingarry
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 1
Round 2
Templetuohy,
Tipperary
12:30 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-21 V 1-19 Newport
01-04-2022 (Fri)
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 2
Round 2
Bansha 18:45 Golden-Kilfeacle 2-12 V 0-9 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Boherlahan GAA Club 18:45 Boherlahan Dualla 4-9 V 1-14 Cappawhite
03-04-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 1
Round 2
CLCG Béal Átha Póirín 12:00 Skeheenarinky 5-15 V 2-19 Arravale Rovers
Davin Park, Carrick 12:00 Carrick Davins 1-23 V 3-21 Moyle Rovers
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 2
Ballinderry 17:00 Shannon Rovers 0-17 V 3-20 Borrisokane
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 1
Round 2
Cappawhite 12:00 Cappawhite 2-12 V 3-16 Cahir
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 2
Round 2
Newcastle GAA Pitch 12:00 Newcastle 1-5 V 2-16 St Patrick's
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 3
Round 2
Fethard GAA Park 12:00 Fethard 0-14 V 1-7 Father Sheehys
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 1
Round 2
Lattin 14:30 Lattin-Cullen 1-8 V 2-15 Upperchurch-Drombane
Pairc Ciocaim
Dundrum
15:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh
Kickhams
3-20 V 0-8 Ballylooby/Castlegrace
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 2
Round 2
Killenaule 15:00 Killenaule 0-18 V 1-20 Mullinahone
Referee: Tom Loughnane
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 3
Round 2
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel15:00 Clonmel Óg 1-18 V 0-11 Carrick Swan
02-04-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 2
Round 2
Solohead 18:00 Solohead 1-18 V 0-19 Thurles Gaels
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 1
Round 2
killea 18:30 Killea 5-17 V 2-10 Knock
03-04-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 1
Ballingarry (North) 12:00 Knockshegowna 2-16 V 2-9 Loughmore-Castleiney
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 2
Round 2
Clerihan 12:00 Clerihan 1-8 V 2-16 Rosegreen
