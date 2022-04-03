Search

03 Apr 2022

Tipperary GAA: check out all the weekend club results right here

03 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Check out all the GAA results from County Tipperary right here:

02-04-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1

Round 2
Toor Killinan 11:00 Thurles Sarsfields 1-15 V 2-12 Borris-Ileigh

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 2

Round 2
Mullinahone 11:30 Mullinahone 2-12 V 1-24 ToomevaraFBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1

Round 2
Cloughjordan 18:00 Kilruane MacDonaghs 5-14 V 0-24 Nenagh Éire Óg

03-04-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1

Round 2
Clonoulty 12:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore 3-22 V 1-10 JK BrackensFBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 2

Round 2
Puckane 12:00 Kildangan 0-23 V 0-14 Loughmore-Castleiney

Drombane 12:00 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16 V 1-20 Drom-Inch

02-04-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 2

Round 2
Templederry 17:00 Templederry Kenyons 3-24 V 0-16 Cashel King Cormacs

03-04-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 1

Round 2
Clonmel Sportsfield 12:00 St Mary's 1-14 V 1-21 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

Littleton 12:00 Moycarkey-Borris 0-25 V 1-11 Clonakenny

Killenaule 12:00 Killenaule 1-17 V 0-18 Portroe

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 2

Round 2
Páirc na nEalaí,
Carrick

12:00 Carrick Swan 0-18 V 2-16 Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Roscrea 12:00 Roscrea 1-24 V 1-22 Holycross/Ballycahill

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 1

Round 2
Pairc Ciocaim
Dundrum

11:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh
Kickhams

1-11 V 0-14 Ballina

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 2

Round 2
Kilsheelan 12:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-14 V 3-22 Lorrha-Dorrha

Moneygall 12:00 Moneygall 0-16 V 1-18 Burgess

Dolla 12:00 Silvermines 2-17 V 0-16 Ballingarry

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 1

Round 2
Templetuohy,
Tipperary

12:30 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-21 V 1-19 Newport

01-04-2022 (Fri)

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 2

Round 2
Bansha 18:45 Golden-Kilfeacle 2-12 V 0-9 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

Boherlahan GAA Club 18:45 Boherlahan Dualla 4-9 V 1-14 Cappawhite

03-04-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 1

Round 2
CLCG Béal Átha Póirín 12:00 Skeheenarinky 5-15 V 2-19 Arravale Rovers

Davin Park, Carrick 12:00 Carrick Davins 1-23 V 3-21 Moyle Rovers

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 2

Ballinderry 17:00 Shannon Rovers 0-17 V 3-20 Borrisokane

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 1

Round 2
Cappawhite 12:00 Cappawhite 2-12 V 3-16 Cahir

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 2

Round 2
Newcastle GAA Pitch 12:00 Newcastle 1-5 V 2-16 St Patrick's

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 3

Round 2
Fethard GAA Park 12:00 Fethard 0-14 V 1-7 Father Sheehys

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 1

Round 2
Lattin 14:30 Lattin-Cullen 1-8 V 2-15 Upperchurch-Drombane

Pairc Ciocaim
Dundrum

15:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh
Kickhams

3-20 V 0-8 Ballylooby/Castlegrace

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 2

Round 2
Killenaule 15:00 Killenaule 0-18 V 1-20 Mullinahone

Referee: Tom Loughnane
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 3

Round 2
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel15:00 Clonmel Óg 1-18 V 0-11 Carrick Swan

02-04-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 2

Round 2
Solohead 18:00 Solohead 1-18 V 0-19 Thurles Gaels

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 1

Round 2
killea 18:30 Killea 5-17 V 2-10 Knock

03-04-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 1

Ballingarry (North) 12:00 Knockshegowna 2-16 V 2-9 Loughmore-Castleiney

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 2

Round 2
Clerihan 12:00 Clerihan 1-8 V 2-16 Rosegreen

