'Sad outcome' in the Galtee Mountains after woman passes away during walk

CREDIT: SEMRA
There was a "sad outcome" on Saturday after a walker fell ill on Galtymore in the Galtee Mountains.
Efforts to resuscitate the casualty were unsuccessful despite the best efforts by all involved including Irish Community Air Ambulance, An Garda Síochána (Cahir) and the National Ambulance Service (NAS).
A recovery operation was carried out by South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, Irish Community Air Ambulance and An Garda Síochána to bring the walker down from the hill.
SEMRA added: "Our sincere thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the walker. May she rest in peace."
