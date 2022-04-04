Road closure in Goatenbridge area

Tipperary County Council have given notice of a road closure between Goatenbridge to Crohan.
The road, between Goatenbridge to Crohan will be closed from Monday 4 April 4 from 8am to 6pm to Friday April 8 due to road reconstruction works. Diversions will be in operation.
