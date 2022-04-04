'Infuriating to see Tipperary clubs and recreation centres targeted by vandalism like this'

Tipperary Town-based and Sinn Féin’s Cllr Tony Black has condemned the acts of vandalism that occurred at two popular Tipperary Town sports facilities last week.

Early last week it emerged that Canon Hayes Recreation Centre had their new state-of-the-art astro turf pitch set on fire. During the week local rugby club Clanwilliam announced that their perimeter fence had been cut through and vandalised.

“It is extremely disappointing and infuriating to see local clubs and recreation centres targeted like this. Places like these are kept running and kept in pristine condition by volunteers. Local people give up their time and energy to ensure these facilities are available and operational and to have them vandalised and damaged is a slap in the face not only to the club members and volunteers but to the community at large,” said Cllr Black.

“The people who have carried out these acts of vandalism are anti community people and their actions are an insult to our great town and to the people that make it great. I would ask that anyone who has any information regarding the vandalism would contact Tipperary Town Garda Station,” added Cllr Black.