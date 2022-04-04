Hello Tipperary! How Are You? Here's what's happening on April 7

We are delighted to see so many Tipperary organisations, clubs and businesses getting involved in the National Hello, How Are You? Day, next Thursday April 7.

Hello, How Are You? began in County Carlow in 2015. Since then other counties adopted the initiative and the success of it at local level has allowed us to bring it to the nation this year.

Hello, How are you? is a Mental Health Promotion Campaign that aims to create a greater awareness & understanding of mental health, increase confidence in starting conversations about Mental Health and normalising them. This campaign is already bringing communities together with over 200 groups getting involved next Thursday. There is still plenty of time to get involved, with free resources and toolkits available on our website.

Here a list of events in Co Tipperary

Coffee and walk morning

DATE:8th of April 10:30am

LOCATION: Clonmel Community Resource centre

CONTACT: Mary Anne

0852711689

DESCRIPTION: The event will include a coffee morning with local support services represented and their leaflets and then a walk and talk around Clonmel .

NAME OF ORG: Clonmel Community Resource centre

SOCIAL LINK:

OPEN TO WHO: Open to Public

Information stand DATE:7th April

LOCATION: Clonmel Library: Emmet St, Burgagery-Lands East, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

CONTACT: AnnMarie Brophy annmarie.brophy@tipperarycoco.ie

DESCRIPTION: We are hosting an information day with coffee, tea and a chat

NAME OF ORG.: Tipperary Library Services

SOCIAL LINK:

OPEN TO WHO: Open event

Information stand DATE:7th April

LOCATION:Carrick On Suir Library: Sean Healy Memorial Library, Fairgreen, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary, E32 X860

CONTACT:AnnMarie Brophy annmarie.brophy@tipperarycoco.ie

DESCRIPTION:We are hosting an information day with coffee, tea and a chat

NAME OF ORG.:Tipperary Library Services

SOCIAL LINK:

OPEN TO WHO: Open event

Information stand DATE:7th April

LOCATION: Cashel Library

CONTACT: AnnMarie Brophy annmarie.brophy@tipperarycoco.ie

DESCRIPTION: We are hosting an information day with coffee, tea and a chat

NAME OF ORG.: Tipperary Library Services

SOCIAL LINK:

OPEN TO WHO: Open event

Information stand DATE:7th April

LOCATION: Thurles Library, The Source, Cathedral St, Thurles Townparks, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

CONTACT:526166131

DESCRIPTION: We are hosting an information day

NAME OF ORG.: Tipperary Library Services

SOCIAL LINK:

OPEN TO WHO: Open event

