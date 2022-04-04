Hello Tipperary! How Are You? Here's what's happening on April 7

Promoted by Mental Health Ireland
We are delighted to see so many Tipperary organisations, clubs and businesses getting involved in the National Hello, How Are You? Day, next Thursday April 7.
Hello, How Are You? began in County Carlow in 2015. Since then other counties adopted the initiative and the success of it at local level has allowed us to bring it to the nation this year.
Hello, How are you? is a Mental Health Promotion Campaign that aims to create a greater awareness & understanding of mental health, increase confidence in starting conversations about Mental Health and normalising them. This campaign is already bringing communities together with over 200 groups getting involved next Thursday. There is still plenty of time to get involved, with free resources and toolkits available on our website.
Here a list of events in Co Tipperary
Coffee and walk morning
DATE:8th of April 10:30am
LOCATION: Clonmel Community Resource centre
CONTACT: Mary Anne
0852711689
DESCRIPTION: The event will include a coffee morning with local support services represented and their leaflets and then a walk and talk around Clonmel .
NAME OF ORG: Clonmel Community Resource centre
SOCIAL LINK:
OPEN TO WHO: Open to Public
Information stand DATE:7th April
LOCATION: Clonmel Library: Emmet St, Burgagery-Lands East, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
CONTACT: AnnMarie Brophy annmarie.brophy@tipperarycoco.ie
DESCRIPTION: We are hosting an information day with coffee, tea and a chat
NAME OF ORG.: Tipperary Library Services
SOCIAL LINK:
OPEN TO WHO: Open event
Information stand DATE:7th April
LOCATION:Carrick On Suir Library: Sean Healy Memorial Library, Fairgreen, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary, E32 X860
CONTACT:AnnMarie Brophy annmarie.brophy@tipperarycoco.ie
DESCRIPTION:We are hosting an information day with coffee, tea and a chat
NAME OF ORG.:Tipperary Library Services
SOCIAL LINK:
OPEN TO WHO: Open event
Information stand DATE:7th April
LOCATION: Cashel Library
CONTACT: AnnMarie Brophy annmarie.brophy@tipperarycoco.ie
DESCRIPTION: We are hosting an information day with coffee, tea and a chat
NAME OF ORG.: Tipperary Library Services
SOCIAL LINK:
OPEN TO WHO: Open event
Information stand DATE:7th April
LOCATION: Thurles Library, The Source, Cathedral St, Thurles Townparks, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
CONTACT:526166131
DESCRIPTION: We are hosting an information day
NAME OF ORG.: Tipperary Library Services
SOCIAL LINK:
OPEN TO WHO: Open event
Coffee and walk morning DATE:8th April 10:30am
LOCATION:Clonmel Community Resource centre
CONTACT:Mary Anne
0852711689
DESCRIPTION:The event will include a coffee morning and then a walk and talk around Clonmel
NAME OF ORG.:Clonmel Community Resource centre
SOCIAL LINK:
OPEN TO WHO:Open to Public
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.