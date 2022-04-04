St Mary's Newport raise over €1000 for Ukraine

Sixth-year students playing for Ukraine - Emma Wright, Emma Kett, Niall Duffy and Ava Shinners
A big thank you from our first-year students (1A4) and from Ms Foley to all who baked, helped and supported our bake sale for Redcross Ukraine. A total of €1025.30 was raised.
Also, our Music Department held a lunchtime recital, and our sixth-year students performed the Ukrainian national anthem to show our solidarity in St. Mary’s with Ukraine.
Thank you to Ms O Meara and her students Niall Duffy, Ava Shinners, Emma Wright & Emma Kett.
Our teachers also held a Cheltenham competition in school and the winning teachers donated their prizes to the RedCross.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
