04 Apr 2022

Sharon Shannon on her way to The Source Arts Centre

Performing with Alan O’Connor for this concert, Shannon is a musician who continues to surprise. She has achieved legendary status throughout the world and has made the much-maligned accordion ‘cool’.

While she is known for her arrangements of traditional Irish tunes and Irish influenced compositions, she has always been eager to explore new styles, and to meet and work with other musicians.

Sharon has recorded and toured with a who’s who of the Irish and Global Music Industry, including The Waterboys, John Prine, Steve Earle, Jackson Browne, The RTÉ Concert Orchestra, The Chieftains, Shane McGowan, Willie Nelson, Nigel Kennedy, Kirsty McColl, Bono, Adam Clayton, Sinéad O’Connor, Imelda May  - an ‘A’  list that is testament to Sharon’s versatility as well as talent.

Tickets for this intimate gig - in advance online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by phone on 0504 90204

