Loughmore GAA to be honoured with civic reception this Thursday

Loughmore Castleiney will be honoured with a civic reception organised by Tipperary County Council this Thursday night after the achievements of 2021.
The senior hurlers and footballers won the county double last year in a fantastic year for the mid Tipperary club, and will get deserved recognition in the Templemore Arms Hotel.
A huge honour for the club. A civic reception will be held in honour of senior hurlers and footballers this Thursday night on Templemore Arms at 7pm hosted by Tipperary County Council. All patrons are invited to attend. pic.twitter.com/dJsW8DcZco— Loughmore-Castleiney (@Loughmore_Gaa) April 4, 2022
