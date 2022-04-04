Search

05 Apr 2022

Tipperary community to resume pilgrimage to Lourdes after a two year absence

04 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

After an absence of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Killaloe Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes resumes again this year from June 28 to July 3, direct from Shannon Airport.

Sick or assisted Pilgrims will not travel this year.

Costs €739 to 759 depending on the Hotel, Agena or La Solitude.

To reserve a place, please contact Joe Walsh Tours Telephone01/2410800, email info@joewalshtours.ie or by post-Joe Walsh Tours 69)OConnell Street Dublin 1.

The Autumn Pilgrimage will take place from October 2 to October 7.

