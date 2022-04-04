Tipperary TD joins Charlie Bird on 'uplifting' climb up Croagh Patrick

Tiperary TD Alan Kelly has spoken of the "uplifting" climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick which he did on Saturday with Charlie Bird to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

Deputy Kelly said that he had been friendly with Charlie Bird for some time and committed, along with his wife, Regina, to completing the climb for him and his good friend Vicky Phelan.

“It was one of the most exhilarating and uplifting experiences of my life,” he said.

Deputy Kelly said that the comradeship and support everyone gave one another as thousands of people ascended Croagh Patrick will live with “me for the rest of my life”.

He said that he had been delighted to spend some time with Charlie and all his supporters over the weekend, and, in particular, to be with Vicky Phelan’s family and his good friend, John Wall, who has campaigned passionately for medical cards for those with a terminal illness.

Meanwhile, Deputy Kelly congratulated Mairéad Gill and all her team for the magnificent turnout at Motor With Mairéad in Nenagh on Sunday, which raised just under €25,000.

“The amount raised locally is astonishing. Mairéad is an inspiration to so many. I’m looking forward to the next two events later in the year,” he said.

“It was also great to see so many people out walking on Saturday in memory of Katie Ryan from Nenagh who sadly passed away recently,” he said.