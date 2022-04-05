Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Scoil San Isadóir with book launch in Boherlahan

File photo
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Scoil San Isadóir, the launch of the publication From Nodstown to St Isidores will take place on Sunday, April 10 at 2pm in the Parish Church in Boherlahan.
All are welcome to join us on this special occasion.
The book will be available for purchase for €10 on the day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.