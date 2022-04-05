Ursuline minor C through to hockey cup final

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles
Well done to the Minor B and C teams who played Rockwell College last week.
The Minor B's lost their game while the Minor Cs won with goals from Síofra O’Louglin, Abigail Moore and Sophie Quirke.
The Minor Cs are through now to a Cup Final.
Well done to all players who togged out for both teams during the week and on their fine performances.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
