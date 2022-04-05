Search

05 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Red Bull to bring 'highly anticipated and globally renowned' event to Tipperary

Great news!

Rock of Cashel seen by millions in UK tourism campaign

Are you going?

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The highly anticipated and globally renowned obstacle course race, Red Bull Conquer the Cashel will descend on the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th of May. Registrations are now open at RedBull.ie/ConquerTheCashel.

This epic event will see thrill seekers from far and wide, tackle Tipperary’s Golden Vale in Cashel, challenging themselves in a contest like no other.

A gruelling 2km course will feature over twenty ruthless obstacles from balance beams to cargo net climbs and stone wall crossings, each proving the ultimate test to even the most determined adventure seekers.

Dating from the 5th Century, the medieval ‘Rock of Cashel’ was the seat of the High Kings of Munster in the Middle Ages and an iconic Irish landmark ever since and will now play host to a race like no other.

Competitors over 16 can register to compete on one of two days with qualifiers and a final on each day where a male and female winner will be declared. Do you have what it takes to Conquer the Cashel?

Register now at RedBull.ie/ConquerTheCashel.

