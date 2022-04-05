Tipperary extends hands across the border to assist Ukrainian family settle in Fethard

The community of Fethard is to welcome over 55 people fleeing the war in Ukraine to be housed in the newly modified Presentation Convent building.

Responding to the urgent need for accommodation the convent building has undergone a fast-tracked modification project to make it fit for purpose for the families taking up residency this month.

The accommodation has been inspected and approved by the Irish Red Cross and will be run by the Fethard Day Care Centre Committee, who will continue to use part of the site for their daily community activities.

The revamped building was formally opened this week after welcoming its first guests last week.

The arrivals were a party of four women and two children who are relatives of Oleg and Maryna Gavrylenko, a couple who have been working and living in Tipperary for several years.

The group, which included nine-year-old Alina and four-year-old Damir, travelled from Kyiv and South Ukraine to Poland and then by air to Ireland.

The refurbishment project was helped by an incredible community response from the community, with local businesses and contractors rallying together to provide labour and materials at no cost, along with members of the local community who personally donated items.

Nearby Coolmore Stud has also provided financial support for the project and helped with project management.

Welcoming the families, Joe Kenny, chairperson of Fethard Community Council said that it had been a real community effort and they were proud to be able to offer support and solidarity for people fleeing the terrible tragedy in Ukraine.

He said the project would not have been possible without the backing received from the Presentation Sisters and the Irish Red Cross. They had have also benefited from the support of Sen Ahearn, and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth for fast-tracking the application.

“We are extremely grateful and look forward to providing a warm welcome to our Ukrainian guests, he said.

Sen Ahearn said that the hard work of the people of Fethard was evident as the community welcomed people from Ukraine who had fled unthinkable circumstances.

“The swift reaction from the community to make the convent fit for purpose in such a short timeframe is a testament to the community spirit and humanitarian instincts of everyone involved,” said the Fine Gael senator.

Maurice Maloney of Coolmore Stud revealed that they had a number of Ukrainian staff, many of whom had family and friends back home that they are worrying about.

“They are in our thoughts and prayers, as are all those who are being impacted by the recent tragic events,” he said.

Mr Maloney said that the incredible work of the community in Fethard had helped pull together a place of safety for people who had had to flee war back home.

“Along with the local volunteers giving their time, and local businesses their expertise and materials, we are pleased to have been able to play a small role in making this happen,” he said.