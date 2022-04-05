Funeral arrangements announced for man who died in road traffic accident nearTipperary Town

The funeral arrangements for the young man who died in a road traffic accident at Greenane, Tipperary Town on Saturday morning have been announced.
David Hayes,Hillcrest, Ballynulty, Cullen died in the accident and three other occupants in the car he was driving were injured.
He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Liz, father James, brothers James and Alan, sister Melissa, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at his mother's residence in Ballykisteen Lodges, Limerick Junction, Tipperary this Wednesday April 6 from 4pm to 7pm.
Mass for David will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Cullen on Thursday April 7 at 12noon, and burial afterwards in Shronell.
