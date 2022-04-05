Search

05 Apr 2022

Wow! 'There will be a total of 221 trees planted in Cahir this year...'

Amazing!

Great work continues apace as Cahir get ready for Tidy Town competition

Inch Field

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Tidy Town group’s can collection for April was probably our busiest yet.

These cans will be turned into money for town projects and we are delighted with the continued support of the community, ABP and River Rescue on this particular venture.

Last year 2.5 tonnes of aluminium drinks cans were collected and the semi-mature trees in the Inch Field were planted as a result.

This week is National Tree week and we will continue with further planting. Cllr Andy Moloney has said that the Cahir Tidy Towns commitment to tree planting has been enormous this year and working with Dr Tim Butler in Colaiste Dun Iascaigh and the TY classes there has been a huge advantage to the group.

Between ABP, Trees of the Land, Community Orchards of Ireland, HSK sponsorship and Tipperary County Council there will be a total of 221 trees planted in Cahir this year. This should stand to the group in the 2022 entry form

News

