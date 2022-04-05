Search

05 Apr 2022

Swan GAA Club weekly news

Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

05 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Premier Intermediate hurling team lost to Gortnahoe by three points in their second county league game on Sunday.
It was a very tight match and the final score was: 2-15 to 0-18.
The Intermediate team play Roscrea in Páirc na nEalaí on Saturday, April 16 at 6pm.
The Junior team also played their second county league game on Sunday and were beaten by Clonmel Óg. They play Boherlahan in Páirc na nEalaí at 12 noon on Sunday, April 17.
The U13A team played two matches last week where they were defeated by Cahir and beat Kilsheelan. The U13C team travel to Clonmel Óg for a match at 10am on Saturday, April 9 while the U15B team play Kilsheelan in Kilsheelan on Thursday at 6pm.
Congratulations to Aaron O’Halloran who was selected at full-back on the Tipperary minor team for their championship game against Waterford in Dungarvan on Tuesday. It’s a great achievement and the club are very proud of Aaron.
The Swan Club thanks Vincent Power of Vinnie’s Takeaway for his sponsorship of sliotars to the U17 team.
The lotto draw jackpot will be €5000 next Thursday.
Last week’s numbers were 02, 04, 05,18. Seven players matched three numbers, winning €30 each.
The club raised €258 for the people of Ukraine at the match on Sunday. Thanks to everyone who donated.
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the O’Driscoll family of Faugheen on their recent bereavement

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media