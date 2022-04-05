Search

05 Apr 2022

Tipperary libraries to take part in My Little Library Bag initiative

My Little Library Bag

05 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Tipperary County Council Libraries have announced they will take part in the First 5 My Little Library Bag initiative.

The First 5 My Little Library initiative will offer a book bag with books and resources to every four and five-year-olds starting school in September.

The bags will contain books, a library card and a library wallet.

The bags are free and will be available for collection from April 11.

The initiative aims to get children reading and become members of their local library.

Parents will have been sent an invite, but if not, they can bring their ID to their local library and sign up.

First 5 My Little Library Bag is a collaboration between Libraries Ireland and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth.

First 5 is a government strategy to support babies, children and families.

