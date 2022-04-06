Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 6

Elma WALSH (née Shanahan)

New Inn, Tipperary

April 5th 2022, peacefully, in the tender loving care of the Staff at Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital. Elma, beloved wife of the late Willie, brothers John and Ollie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Tom and Eamon, daughters Martina and Rosarii, daughters-in-law Marie and Deirdre, grandchildren Zee, Henna, Adam, Laura and Conor, brothers Eddie and Seamus, sisters Nuala, Mary, Ann and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 12.30pm and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/ followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Fr. Tadgh Tierney

Formerly of, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Perth, Australia and formerly of Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his Carmelite community and his sisters Marina Cleary, Joan O' Meara and Phil Smith, brother in law Paddy, nephews, nieces and extended Tierney family.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in Perth, Australia and can be viewed on Friday morning at 7:30 a.m (Irish Time).

If you wish to view the funeral Mass please visit Bowra and O'Dea funeral directors website at http://bowraodea.com.au/

Click on live streaming, then select watch a live stream and type Fr. Tadgh Tierney and click search.

Anthony Sullivan

The Chase, Clonmel, Tipperary

Anthony Sullivan, The Chase, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary 4th April 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Kay, sons Robert and Barry, daughter Katie, brother Terry, sisters Jill, Denise and Patricia, father in law Bobby, mother in law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Anthony Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Anthony’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Catherine (Monica) O'DONNELL

Ballygerald, Cahir, Tipperary

O’Donnell, Ballygerald, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, April 5th 2022, peacefully after a long illness at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Catherine (Monica), beloved sister of the late Sr. Pius (Ursuline Convent Thurles), Nora, Gus and Mary. Deeply regretted by her sister Helen Cawley, brother-in-law Paddy Fitzpatrick, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/ followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. In accordance with best practice please wear a face covering and no handshaking.

Brigid Morkan (née Kennedy)

The Island, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly

Peacefully at home on Monday 4 April. Predeceased by her parents James and Ellen, brother Dick and sister Kitty.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband PJ, sons Thomas and Oliver, daughters Dolores, Patricia and Thelma, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, grandchildren Robyn, Craig, Anna and Emily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at Donovan's Funeral Home, Moneygall on Wednesday 6 April from 5oc to 8oc. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church Moneygall on Thursday for funeral mass at 11 oc. Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin new cemetery.

Special thanks to the nurses and carers who took such good care of Mam.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

House strictly private.

Patricia Horan (née Sheehan)

Knockura, Drangan, Tipperary

Horan (née Sheehan), Knockura, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary formerly Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tuesday April 5th 2022, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Patricia, predeceased by her brother Kevin, sadly missed by her loving husband John; daughters: Clare and Jill; son Sean, granddaughter Ava Mae, son in law Peter; daughters in law Julie and Sarah; sisters: Nuala, Gerri, Sylvia and Vera; brothers: Bobby and Padraig, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday 6th April 2022 from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from her residence on Thursday 7th April to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Drangan.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Marie Costello (née Burke)

Lisquillabeen, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

