O’Brien family from Rossadrehid donate a cheque for €3,100 to Circle of Friends

The O’Brien family from Rossadrehid, Bansha, has donated a cheque for €3,100 to Circle of Friends, Tipperary Town, the proceeds of a memorial match in memory of the late Sandra O’Brien.

The match was hosted by the Galtee Rovers/St Pecauns GAA Club in Bansha on St Stephen’s Day. The family would like to thank the club for hosting such a brilliant event each year and thanks also to all those who came and donated to such a great cause.

Ian O’Brien, son of Sandra, paid tribute to the centre when presenting the cheque.

“Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre Tipperary Town is a great centre and constantly shows support to cancer patients.

“They were very helpful when my mam was sick and they were always there to support her, so it’s nice therefore to be able to give back to them each year.”

Circle of Friends is a volunteer-run cancer support centre for the community of Tipperary, the surrounding villages and towns.

They offer a relaxing and comfortable place for men and women who have cancer or those who have had cancer, along with support for their families and friends.



