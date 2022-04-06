Tributes to the Wallace family of Cashel as husband and wife aged in their 90s die within weeks of each other

An elderly Cashel husband and wife who died within weeks of each other, have left behind a vast legacy of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to remember them by.

Donald and Mary Wallace, both aged in their 90s, died on Sunday April 3 and Thursday, March 10 respectively, at their home of many years, called ‘Donville’, in the Old Road in Cashel.

Donald’s son, David Wallace, of Cashel Motor Works, said: “It is with deep sadness and regret we inform you of the passing of my Father Donald Wallace so soon after the passing of his wife Mary.

“They were 63 years married. My father started Cashel Motor Works along with his late brother Leslie in 1956. He will be sadly missed by his sons, David and Ken, and his daughters Sandra and Rosemary.”

Donald’s burial is this Wednesday morning after 11.30am service at St John’s Cathedral. As a mark of respect the Cashel Motor Works will be closed from 1pm on Tuesday until Thursday morning.

Donald Wallace, of ‘Donville’, Old Road, Cashel and formerly of Summerhill, Borrisoleigh, County Tipperary, passed away on April 3, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was the beloved husband of the recently deceased Mary, brother of the late Denise, Desmond and Leslie and father-in-law of the late Theresa.



He is greatly missed by his loving family Ken, Sandra, David and Rosemary, grandchildren Robert, Trina, Andrew, Alex, Mark, Andrea, Evan, Kate, Bill and Don, great-granddaughter Jenna, extended family Breda, Kieron, Maeve, Tony and Michelle, relatives, kind neighbours especially Mary Butler and many friends.



Funeral Service on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock Cathedral, John Street at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Le Cairde Alzheimer's Day Care Centre, Clonmel.



The Wallace family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the many loyal Carers who cared for Donald and Mary in the last number of years: Marie, Ann Marie, Ana, Terry, Ann, Lili, Tommy, Betty, Sandra, Anne, Bridget, Helen, Patricia and Jacky.

Special and heartfelt thanks to the Palliative Care Team Trish, Suzanne and Tracey, night nurses Gwen, Anne and Clare who cared for Donald with such tenderness and professionalism in his last few days.

Particular thanks to Dr. Bridget Halley, Cashel Medical Center and also to Stephen & the Staff of O'Dwyer's Pharmacy, Tesco for their care and support, it meant so much.

These past few weeks have been greatly eased by the kindness and generosity of those who have sat with us, fed us, cried and laughed with us and kept vigil with us at our Father’s bedside. We will be forever indebted to each of you for the difference you made to us at this difficult time.

Donald’s loving wife of many decades, Mary Wallace (née Draper), formerly of Cove, Schull, Co. Cork. died unexpectedly and peacefully at home on March 10, 2022.



Mary (in her 93rd year), was a beloved sister of the late Nancy, Sadie, Eddie, Willie and Dick and mother-in-law of the late Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving husband Donald, family Ken, Sandra, David and Rosemary, grandchildren Robert, Trina, Andrew, Alex, Mark, Andrea, Evan, Kate, Bill and Don, great-granddaughter Jenna, brothers George, Tom and Leslie, sister Violet, extended family Breda, Kieron, Maeve, Tony and Michelle, relatives, kind neighbours especially Mary Butler and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

The Wallace family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the many loyal Carers who cared for Mary in the last number of years: Marie, Ann Marie, Ana, Terry, Ann, Lili, Tommy, Betty, Sandra, Anne, Bridget and Helen. We will be forever indebted to each of you for the difference you made to her last precious years.