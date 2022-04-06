Search

06 Apr 2022

BEFORE AND AFTER: Initiative to improve the cleanliness of public areas in Tipperary Town

BEFORE: Area leading from Glenview Square to the river which was heavily littered AFTER: Area leading from Glenview Square to the river following a clean up by Tidy Towns volunteers

Martin Quinn

06 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Tipperary Tidy Towns has been organising weekly litter picking sessions since January this year.

The volunteers gather every Saturday morning at the Tipperary Hills and spend a few hours collecting litter in different areas of Tipperary Town.

This initiative aims to improve the cleanliness of the town’s public areas and to raise awareness on littering, anti-social behaviour and dumping.

In conjunction with National Spring Clean 2022, an An Taisce initiative, volunteers have scheduled two community clean ups in Tipperary Town on April 9 and 23.

Other groups in town including Tipperary Lions Club, Knockanrawley Resource Centre and a local juvenile GAA Club, will join the Tidy Town’s volunteers for this initiative.

Several schools in Tipperary Town will participate by cleaning up their surrounding areas on specific school days during the month of April.

Tipperary Tidy Towns would like to invite the entire community to join with them on April 9 and 23. The gathering point is at the Pitch and Putt car park (Tipperary Hills) at 9am.

Volunteers interested in supporting this initiative can contact 089 2300989 or visit the Tipperary Tidy Town Facebook page.
April 1 marked the official launch of The National Spring Clean 2022!

National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with local authorities and supported by the Department of Environment, Communications and Climate Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland.

In county Tipperary, over 4,000 volunteers carried out over 250 clean-ups throughout the county in 2021.

In 2022, over 110 groups and communities already registered to carry out a clean-up as part of the National Spring Clean, with some groups who have already been carrying out some clean-ups.

