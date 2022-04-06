Tipperary climbs with Charlie as communities take to the hills and roads

Communities across Tipperary came together last weekend as they climbed with Charlie and raised funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

One of the largest events was in Nenagh on Saturday when several thousand people left the local CBS grounds for a walk around the town in support of Mairéad Gill from Newtown, who is suffering from the disease.

Mairéad, who was diagnosed with the disease 18 months ago, and her husband, Robert, run the popular Pepe’s and Peppermill restaurants in the town.

Last Sunday’s event was the first of three fundraising events she has planned for the IMNDA. There are plans for an auction night at Reidy’s of Newtown and a concert in St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh later in the year.

Organised with the help of Ballycommon Sponsored Ride, Mairéad’s walk raised €24,440.

Charlie Bird has encouraged us to “extend the hand of friendship” and this certainly was in evidence today from the thousands of people that turned out today to support Mairead Gill," said Ballycommon Sponsored Ride. “We thank you a thousand times over.”

The online fundraising page is still open at www.idonate.ie/MotorwithMairead

Meanwhile, several hundred people walked to the top of Keeper Hill on Saturday morning to raise funds.

Cllr Fiona Bonfield, left, with some of those who took part in the climb up Keeper Hill on Saturday

Newport College, in conjunction with the whole community in Newport, organised the climb to support Charlie Bird. Every club and organisation in the town got behind the school on the event, with well over €25,000 raised for Irish Motor Neurone Disease and Pieta House.

Local councillor Fiona Bonfield, who was also a member of the organising committee, thanked the whole community for their support, but paid particular thanks to the students, teachers and staff at Newport College in what was memorable day for everyone.

Also on Saturday morning several hundred friends and colleagues of the late Katie Ryan gathered with family members at the Revenue Commissioners’ office before completing a 5km walk around the town, raising funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Local TD Alan Kelly joined Charlie Bird for his climb up Croagh Patrick on Saturday.

Deputy Kelly said that he had been friendly with Charlie Bird for some time and committed, along with his wife, Regina, to completing the climb for him and his good friend Vicky Phelan.

“It was one of the most exhilarating and uplifting experiences of my life,” he said.

Deputy Kelly said that the comradeship and support everyone gave one another as thousands of people ascended Croagh Patrick will live with “me for the rest of my life”.

He said that he had been delighted to spend some time with Charlie and all his supporters over the weekend, and, in particular, to be with Vicky Phelan’s family and his good friend, John Wall, who has campaigned passionately for medical cards for those with a terminal illness.

Deputy Kelly congratulated Mairéad and all her team for the magnificent turnout at Motor With Mairéad. “The amount raised locally is astonishing. Mairéad is an inspiration to so many. I’m looking forward to the next two events later in the year,” he said.

“It was also great to see so many people out walking on Saturday in memory of Katie Ryan from Nenagh who sadly passed away recently,” he said.