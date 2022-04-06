Tipp Gardaí appealing for witnesses in late night burglary

Gardaí at Clonmel are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Westcourt area of Clonmel last night, between the hours of approximately 11pm and midnight.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
