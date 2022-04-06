Mike Maher recognised for his contribution to country music at the Hot Country TV Awards

Mike Maher PICTURE: Tipperary Mid-West Radio
Mike Maher, presenter and chairperson of Tipperary Mid-West Radio has been recognised for his contribution to country music at the Hot Country TV Awards this week.
Congrats Mike!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.