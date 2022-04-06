The OPW is offering free admission to some Tipperary heritage sites today

Roscrea Castle and Damer House
The Office of Public Works (OPW) is reminding people that there is free admission to OPW heritage sites today.
Free admission is available on the first Wednesday of every month.
The sites in Tipperary are Cahir Castle, Ormond Castle (Carrick-on-Suir), Swiss Cottage (Cahir) and Roscrea Castle, Heritage Center and Damer House.
