Indian festival of Gangaur Pooja is held in Cashel in hope of a bountiful harvest

All the generations were represented at this year's Gangaur Pooja held in Cashel, above
Cashel’s Indian community was en fete last Monday for a special Hindu festival in hope of a bountiful harvest.
This Indian festival is called Gangaur Pooja in honour of the Hindu gods for a rich harvest in following years. Worship is mostly done by women, who adorn themselves with colourful dresses, saris and jewellery.
Indian community members came from as far away as Limerick, Dublin and Clonmel. This was one of the greatest get togethers of the Indian community in Tipperary since the ending of covid restrictions across the country.
Cashel Councillor Declan Burgess, and Cllr Richie Molloy and local Irish community friends joined in the celebrations.
