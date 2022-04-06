Tipperary rugby club Cashel remain in the promotion picture in All-Ireland League

Nenagh Ormond 10 Cashel 20

When it comes to a local derby, a team’s position in the league means nothing and this was the case on Friday night at New Ormond Park, Nenagh when Cashel were put to the pin of their collar by the hosts before eventually getting a hard-earned win that guarantees them a home semi-final in the promotion playoffs in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League.

They will play Buccaneers this Saturday in Cashel in what will be a dead rubber in the final game of the league and again on April 23 in the semi-final.

Nenagh will play Rainey Old Boys home and away in the relegation playoff, and based on their performance on Friday night last they should come through that test.

The game was played in dry, cold conditions on a rock hard pitch, and while it will not go down in history as a classic there was huge commitment from both teams.

Cashel dominated the early exchanges and were close to scoring on a number of occasions, but poor handling and Nenagh’s abilily to disrupt at the breakdown kept them scoreless. The collisions were hard and there were few chances of scores.

Nenagh kept their line intact and went into the lead after 25 minutes when sustained pressure by their forwards and a good passing movement by the backs put James Finn in for a try on the left wing. On the run of play it was a deserved lead.

Cashel kept the pressure on but could not break down the tenacious Nenagh defence. A number of penalties were kicked to touch and still no score materialised.

Cashel narrowed the gap to two points on the stroke of half-time when Cian Mullane converted a penalty. It was a scrappy first half and as Cashel had played against the wind Nenagh just about deserved their 5-3 lead at half- time.

Defeat for Cashel would have made this weekend’s match against Buccaneers a must-win game, not to mention the importance of the local bragging rights. They gradually gained the upper hand and forced Nenagh into conceding a number of penalties. Ben Murray made a break and offloaded to Michael Hickey, who made ground down the right hand touchline. The pack gained possession and rumbled over for a try grounded by Johnny Blair.

Cian Mullane converted to put Cashel five points ahead. Cian Mullane was narrowly wide with a penalty kick from halfway. With 15 minutes left Cashel were awarded a penalty 15 metres out. They opted to kick to the corner when the three points would have put eight points between the sides. Nenagh won the lineout and cleared their lines.

They were very much in the game until the 75th minute when a stray pass went to Cashel’s Adam Dunne, who scored an all- important try in the corner. Cian Mullane converted from the touchline.

Nenagh were not prepared to throw in the towel and came back at Cashel. They were held up short of the line but flashed the ball to Peter O’Connor on the right wing, who dotted down for a try. The conversion went narrowly wide.

At 17 points to 10 the game was still in the balance but from the kickoff Cashel were awarded a penalty on the 22 in front of the posts. Cian Mullane made no mistake.

Time ran out on Nenagh and Cashel were relieved to come through this tough assignment. This was a tough encounter, and while both teams will be unhappy with some aspects of their game the commitment of the players cannot be questioned.

There were good performances for Cashel from Niall Fitzgerald, Brendan Crosse, Aidan Butler, Fearghaill O’Donoghue, Michael Hickey, Cian Mullane and Alan McMahon.

However the player who stood out was Richard Moran. He carried, tackled and encouraged and is one of the most consistent players on the Cashel team throughout the season.

Cashel/Nenagh games are always competitive and if Nenagh continue to perform as they did on Friday night they will retain their division 2A status.

For Cashel, promotion is still an ambition and a possibility with some fascinating games to come.

Cashel team (1-20): C O’Donnell, N Fitzgerald, J Blair, R Moran, B Crosse, C Ryan, A Butler, F O’Donoghue, M Hickey, C Mullane, D Gallagher, B Murray, A McMahon, R Kingston, S McMahon M Kelly, B Ryan, L Shine, J O’Dwyer, J Pickering.