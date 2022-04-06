Tipperary student receives 'Outstanding Achievement' award at Croke Park

At an awards ceremony in Croke Park last week, Conor Farrell from the Abbey School in Tipperary Town received the award for “Outstanding Individual Achievement” for reaching the final of the 2022 Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition.

Organised by Certified Irish Angus Beef, ABP and Kepak, the competition challenges students to rear five Angus calves for 18 months as part of their Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science project.

The aim of the competition is to encourage Second Level students to gain an understanding about the care and attention that is required to produce and promote the highest quality beef for consumers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the judges said that Conor “showed exceptional maturity in this competition”.

They added: “As a young farmer his willingness to learn how improving farming practices could result in increased farm profitability and sustainability was hugely impressive.”

Conor Farrell’s group examined how to farm sustainably and manage grasslands in a way that ensures the best quality standards from farm to fork.

The Tipperary students published an information booklet for farmers which they distributed through their local marts, co-ops, and other farm services to show the Angus bulls that are available via AI.

Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey Rachael Blackmore from Killenaule was the virtual special guest for this year’s awards ceremony.

Rachael, who hails from a farming background and has strong family links to farming, shared her experience of growing up on a farm.

The organisers are currently in the process of selecting five new schools from a shortlist of 35, who presented their project ideas at the Croke Park event.

The five schools who have demonstrated the best understanding of the project will be announced in September and will be presented with their calves at the National Ploughing Championships in September 2022.