06 Apr 2022

GALLERY: CBS Thurles under 15 team win Munster A hurling title for the tenth time

GALLERY: CBS under 15 boys win Munster A hurling title for the tenth time

CBS under 15 boys win Munster A hurling title for the tenth time

06 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Our under 15 boys won the Munster A hurling title for a record 10th time on Friday in Goatenbridge against De La Salle College in Waterford.

There may be a new name on the cup Corn Aodh Uí Dhudha, for the past few years, but this competition is always known in the school as it has for the past number of decades as the White Cup.

Friday’s win puts us one ahead of St Flannans of Ennis on the role of honour.

The final scoreline was 3-14 to 0-7 in our favour.

Goals were scored by Larry Collins, Cillian Minogue and James Butler. Points were scored by Ryne Bargary, Euan Murray, Cillian Minogue, Leelan Donoghue, Larry Collins and Tiarnan Ryan.

There were excellent performances all over the park with a huge team effort.

Twenty players played their part on the day with a huge panel effort from all 44 players.

A number of boys were, unfortunately, absent, but their effort all year was just as important as any of the boys today.

Thanks to Mr Murphy for coming along and taking care of First Aid for the boys. Captain Keelan Dunne led by example over the past number of weeks and again today and got to accept the cup from Fintan O’Connor of Munster PPS and Tipperary U20 selector.

Well done to all the boys on a great win that was truly deserved after the two years of training they put into it, even last year when no games were played.

The team on the day was
1. Sean Dempsey, Drom & Inch, 2. Jamie Shanahan, Drom & Inch, 3. Keelan Dunne (Capt), Durlas Óg, 4. Kyle O’Dowd, Durlas Óg, 5. Toby Corbett, Upperchurch Drombane, 6. Dan McCahey, Loughmore Castleiney, 7. Max Carroll, Sean Treacys, 8. Ryne Bargary, (0-1) Boherlahan Dualla, 9. Euan Murray,(0-2) Durlas Óg, 10. Cillian Minogue, (1-6) Durlas Óg, 11. Leelan Donoghue, (0-1) Durlas Óg, 12. Killian Cantwell, Moycarkey Borris, 13. Larry Collins, (1-2) Sean Treacys, 14. Tiarnán Ryan, (0-2) Holycross Ballycahill, 15. Sean Ryan, Holycross Ballycahill,
Subs used: 17. Bill Fogarty, Durlas Óg 18. Evan Nolan, Durlas Óg 19. Alex Coppinger, Durlas Óg 20. James Butler, (1-0) Sean Treacys 21. James Lloyd, Durlas Óg
Rest of panel: 16. Leo Ryan, Holycross Ballycahill 22. Eamonn Ryan, Moycarkey Borris 23. David Griffin, Upperchurch Drombane 24. Rian Treacy, Upperchurch Drombane 25. Ronan O'Dwyer, Durlas Óg 26. Tomas Ryan, Upperchurch Drombane 27. Tadhg Nally, Holycross Ballycahill 28. Timmy Costello, Sean Treacys 29. Tony Ryan, Killenaule 30. Jack Heffernan, Clonoulty Rossmore 31. Dáire Ryan, Holycross Ballycahill 32. Tadhg Ryan, Holycross Ballycahill 33. Óran Breen, Loughmore Castleiney 34. Michael Quinlan, Upperchurch Drombane 35. Hugh Purcell, Upperchurch Drombane 36. Cathal Clancy, Moycarkey Borris 37. Liam Gleeson, Durlas Óg 38. Daniel Butler, Moycarkey Borris 39. Ben Moroney, Durlas Óg 40. Jack O’Keeffe, Moycarkey Borris 41. Nial Cleary, Durlas Óg 42. Sean O’Mahony, Durlas Óg 43. Harry Keane, Drom & Inch, 44. Kieran Rossiter, Durlas Óg.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

