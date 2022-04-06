Search

06 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Warning issued to Tipp parents over 'increased risk of exposure' to Cryptosporidium

Be advised!

The HSE’s Public Health Mid-West has issued public health advice to "improve handwashing", warning that young children currently have “an increased risk of exposure” to Cryptosporidium.

Cryptosporidium is a dangerous parasitic disease that can have long-lasting effects on people with weak immune systems.
Symptoms can include diarrhoea, stomach pains, and headaches.

Urgent public health advice has been issued by the HSE’s Public Health Mid-West, after it managed an outbreak linked to a farm setting in recent weeks.

The public health body says the disease is particularly rife in the Midwest region, which is made up of Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary, stating: “The Midwest has one of the highest rates of Cryptosporidium in Ireland”.

Alcohol hand sanitiser is not effective against Cryptosporidium. Washing hands with hot water and soap is the most effective form of hand hygiene.

