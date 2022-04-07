Search

07 Apr 2022

Vital game for Tipperary junior camogie team in bid to avoid the drop

Kildare will provide the opposition in Stradbally

Tipperary camogie

Tipperary's junior camogie team face Kildare in a Littlewoods Ireland national league division two relegation playoff in Stradbally on Saturday

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

07 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

This Saturday, April 9 Tipperary’s junior camogie team face Kildare at Stradbally, Co Laois at 1pm in a must-win game to stay in division two of the Littlewoods Ireland national league.
Having lost narrowly to Laois two weeks ago, Tipp will be hoping that they can put together their best performance to date to secure a victory that would also come as a real tonic before their Munster and All-Ireland campaigns.
In the junior Munster championship, they are drawn to play Clare at home in the quarter-final on the April 24, while the All-Ireland series begins on the weekend of the May 21/22, with Tipperary in a group with Clare, Mayo, Cavan and Waterford.
Kildare had a difficult league campaign, with defeats in all four games against Cork, Derry, Meath and Wexford.
The Tipperary players and management are wished the very best of luck.

Munster Minor A Championship

After the disappointment of a narrow one-point defeat in the All-Ireland semi-final, the Tipperary minor camogie team are back in action this Friday in round one of the Munster championship against All-Ireland champions Cork.
The game takes place in the County Camogie Grounds at 6.30pm. Michael Ferncombe and his management team will be hoping they can reverse the result of the All-Ireland semi-final.

Revealed: Tipperary minor football panel for 2022 has been named

The team plays Limerick in the first round of the championship in FBD Semple Stadium on Thursday April 14

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media