Vital game for Tipperary junior camogie team in bid to avoid the drop

Tipperary's junior camogie team face Kildare in a Littlewoods Ireland national league division two relegation playoff in Stradbally on Saturday
This Saturday, April 9 Tipperary’s junior camogie team face Kildare at Stradbally, Co Laois at 1pm in a must-win game to stay in division two of the Littlewoods Ireland national league.
Having lost narrowly to Laois two weeks ago, Tipp will be hoping that they can put together their best performance to date to secure a victory that would also come as a real tonic before their Munster and All-Ireland campaigns.
In the junior Munster championship, they are drawn to play Clare at home in the quarter-final on the April 24, while the All-Ireland series begins on the weekend of the May 21/22, with Tipperary in a group with Clare, Mayo, Cavan and Waterford.
Kildare had a difficult league campaign, with defeats in all four games against Cork, Derry, Meath and Wexford.
The Tipperary players and management are wished the very best of luck.
Munster Minor A Championship
After the disappointment of a narrow one-point defeat in the All-Ireland semi-final, the Tipperary minor camogie team are back in action this Friday in round one of the Munster championship against All-Ireland champions Cork.
The game takes place in the County Camogie Grounds at 6.30pm. Michael Ferncombe and his management team will be hoping they can reverse the result of the All-Ireland semi-final.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.