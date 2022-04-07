Four year driving ban for Templemore driver at Thurles District Court

Thurles District Court
A driver with a Templemore address was given a four-year driving ban at Thurles District Court.
Ratislav Kotulak of 10 Patrick Street, Templemore, was fined €200 for having no insurance.
Mr Kotulak was stopped in the Racecourse Road, Thurles, on November 26, 2020, by Garda Joanne Hickey. He failed to produce insurance.
Judge MacGrath also imposed a mandatory driving disqualification of four years for a second conviction for no insurance.
