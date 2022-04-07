Spectacular comeback secures Under 14 title for Tipperary rugby club Kilfeacle

Kilfeacle 22 Waterpark 22

Saturday last saw Kilfeacle’s u14s play the eagerly-awaited East Munster Cup final against Waterpark in Clonmel.

In what was a pulsating game, Kilfeacle came out on top after the game finished 22-all, but a rule that broke this side’s heart in the East Munster League semi-final saw them crowned champions, after they scored the first try.

Kilfeacle drew first blood following some brilliant inter play between the backs, which saw Cathal O’Mara touch down to make it 5- 0.

There was nothing to separate the sides for the vast majority of the half, with both sides defending as if their lives depended on it.

Waterpark eventually drew level just before half- time with a try of their own.

The second half was when the game really came to life. Shortly after the break Waterpark scored their second try, this one converted, to leave them 12- 5 ahead.

Kilfeacle at this stage were defending gallantly but a lapse in concentration saw Waterpark cross the line following a quick lineout, which saw them score their third try and leave them 17-5 ahead.

Kilfeacle kept fighting and after they were awarded a penalty, which they took quickly, they touched down to leave the score 17- 10.

With about five minutes remaining Waterpark scored what looked to be the winning score and it was now 22-10.

This Kilfeacle team, however, doesn’t know when to give up and suddenly kicked into overdrive and after another quick penalty scored again to leave them just five points behind.

With the clock ticking towards the red, the incessant pressure from Kilfeacle meant they forced a scrum.

The ball was put in and when DJ Leopold got the ball in his hands there was only going to be one outcome.

With three players hanging out of him, he forced his way over the line to score an outstanding try, which Cathal O’Mara converted to make it 22-all.

After what seemed like an eternity, the referee finally blew the full-time whistle and there were amazing scenes of celebration among the Kilfeacle players and supporters.

Every single player gave everything they could and the heart and never say die attitude they have displayed all year ensured they were going to leave Clonmel victorious.

Huge credit has to be given to both sides for an outstanding game of rugby. Well done to the management, coaches, parents and of course the players for making it a day to remember.

