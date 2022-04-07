Fundraising concert for humanitarian aid in Ukraine to be held in Clonmel

A free outdoor fundraising concert will be held this Saturday (April 9 ) at 2pm Under The Arches of the Main Guard featuring, Belle Voci choir, UpRoar Rock Chorus, Eve Whelan and Ross Boland in aid of the Mayoral Ukrainian Appeal. Concert is free to all with collection being taken on the day.
