07 Apr 2022

Tipperary Drama Festival - Open, Confined and Overall Results 2022

Best Actor went to Pat Sinnott as Jap in Kings of Kilburn High Road, and Best Actress was Patricia Coghlan as Deirdre in The Quiet Moment

Noel Dundon, Tipperary Star, presented the Tipperary Star Cup to the over all winner in the Confined Section to Camross Drama Group. Also incuded is Tipperary Dramam Festival Director Donal Duggan

07 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Overall
HANNIFIN CUP (Entertaining Play) Conversations on a Homecoming ( Kilmeen D.G.)


GALLAGHER AWARD for most promising actor/actress – Justine Murphy, The Beacon.


() DR.MORRIS MEMORIAL CUP [ Tipperary Group) Holycross/ Ballycahill


BEST SET OVERALL[Josie Slattery Perpetual Trophy]” The Door on the Left” ( Cornmill)


ADJUDICATOR AWARD
Kilworth D.G.
Fionn Stafford The Kings of Kilburn High
Road (CamrossDG)
Best Lighting: Corn Mill D.G.
Best Sound:Corn Mill D.G.

CONFINED
BEST ACTOR : Pat Sinnott as Jap in Kings of Kilburn High Road(Camross
D.G.).
BEST ACTRESS: Patricia Coghlan as Deirdre The Quiet Moment -Kilworth D.G).
BEST SUPP.ACTOR:Moss Carroll as Eddie The Quiet Moment ( Kilworth D.G.)
BEST SUPP.ACTRESS: Mary Earlie as Kay in Little Gem( Kilrush D.G.)
Awards
3 rd “Little Gem” ( Kilrush D.G.)
2 nd” The Quiet Moment” (Kilworth D.G.
)(P) 1 st Tipperary Star Cup “The Kings of Kilburn High Road”(Camross D.G)
BEST PRODUCER : Michael Stafford Kings of Kilburn High Road (Camross D.G.)

OPEN section
BEST ACTOR (Matthew Bourke Award) : Denis O’Sullivan as Michael in Conversations on a
Homecoming -(Kilmeen)
BEST ACTRESS :Sheila Wall as Missus in Conversations on a Homecoming , (Kilmeen)
BEST SUPP.ACTOR: Lar McCarthy as Junior Conversations on a Homecoming ((Kilmeen)
BEST SUPP.ACTRESS : Sharon Mawe as Peggy in Conversations on a
Homecoming (Kilmeen
Awards
3 rd Ballycogley “The Beacon”
2 nd Corn mill D.G. “The door on the Left”
(P) 1st TIPP FM TROPHY : Kilmeen D.G. “Conversations on a Homecoming”
BEST PRODUCER:(Frank Gleeson Award) Christy O’Sullivan Kilmeen

News

