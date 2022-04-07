Aisling English leads Clonmel team to victory in county Tipperary novice B road championships

Fethard Town Park was the venue for the County Novice B Road Championships. The venue was spectacular and top class, with excellent credit due to all involved.

Warm weather greeted everyone as they assembled in the car park, and we were treated to two great races.

In the Ladies 3k race the pace was fast from the start, with Lisa Quinlan of Moyne going to the front early in the two-lap race and she set a strong pace that soon had the field well spread out.

Going out on the last lap, she was still leading with Aisling English of Clonmel hot on her heels and Aisling Maher of Moyne in third place. Then at around 2k Aisling English moved into the lead and soon opened a small gap on Lisa.

As they turned at the top of the course, Aisling English increased the pace and made every stride a winning one when crossing the finish line in 11 mins 38 secs, to win her first county title impressively.

Above: The first three home in the women’s 3k County Novice B Road Championships at Fethard Town Park on Sunday were, from left, Michelle Doherty, Clonmel AC (third); Aisling English, Clonmel AC (winner) and Lisa Quinlan, Moyne AC (second)



Lisa kept the pace going all the way to win the silver medal very convincingly in 11 mins 48 secs.

The battle for the bronze medal changed on the final lap, as Michelle Doherty of Clonmel came through very strongly and moved into third place inside the final 400m to win the bronze medal in 12 mins 11 secs, just ahead of Aisling Maher of Moyne, who was fourth in 12 mins 18 secs, with Laura McCarthy Armstrong following in 12 mins 22 seconds.

The battle for the team honours was very close and it was only decided inside the last 100 metres. In the end Clonmel were the winners and retained the cup for another year with their team of Aisling English, Michelle Doherty and Annemarie Looby on 11 points. The Moyne team of Lisa Quinlan, Aisling Maher and Edel Delaney won the silver medals on 12 points.