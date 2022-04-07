Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 7

Joan Toomey (née Martin)

Fr. Matthew Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Toomey (nee Martin)

Fr. Matthew Street, Tipperary Town

April 3rd 2022.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Tommy, Danny, Declan and Noel, daughters Marie, Sharon, Michelle and Joanne, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Johnny and Danny, sisters Anne and Marie, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Thursday, April 7th, from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Joan will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Friday, April 8th 2022, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. House private, please. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Pa Joe Hayes

Ballyduff, Thurles, Tipperary

Pa Joe, predeceased by his parents John and Maisie, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, son Aidan and his partner Clare, brother Toss, uncle Michael (Keogh), mother-in-law Madge (Purcell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Thursday evening, 7th April, from 5pm to 7pm. Pa Joe's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Moyne, on Friday morning, 8th April, at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Mass can be viewed live at https://churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish/. Burial, after Mass, in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Please wear face masks and no hand shaking.

GERALD HOURIGAN

Carron, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

HOURIGAN, Carron, Tipperary, Co. Tipperary - 6th April 2022; peacefully in the tender and exceptional care of all at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Gerald - predeceased by his beloved wife Lucy (Barlow). Deeply regretted by his loving family Geraldine (Petch), Eilish (Arkwright) & Gerard, brother Michael, sons-in-law Tim & Evan, daughter-in-law Alma, adored grandchildren Sarah, Jamie, Harry, Lucy, Harry, Sam, Alexandra & Isobel, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town at 11.45am Saturday (April 9th) for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Shronell Cemetery. Mass may be viewed online here.

Patrick (Paddy) McCormack

Poynstown, Glengoole, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 P970 / Kilkenny

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary-Teresa, brother Seamus and sister Marion. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Irene, daughters Karen, Paula, Irené, Marie-Therese and Christine, sons P.J. and Francis, his adoring 11 grandchildren, sons-in-law Rodrigo, Michael, Gary and Martin, daughter-in-law Olivia, brothers Eamonn, Noel, Michael and Liam, sister Sr. Catherine, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence ( E41 P970 )on Thursday, 7th April, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of Ss. Patrick and Oliver, Glengoole, on Friday 8th, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenor Hill Cemetery, Urlingford. House Private on Friday morning.

The McCormack family asks that those attending, to wear face masks and no handshaking.