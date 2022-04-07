Tipperary gardaí give talk to students about vandalism and anti-social behaviour

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Garda Brian Keon and Garda Chris Lawlor recently carried out a schools talk at CBS National School Nenagh.
They spoke about vandalism anti-social behaviour and online safety.
Also pictured below are Garda Brian Mulcahy, Garda Brian Keon and Garda Caroline Ryan talking to Transition Year, Fifth Year and Sixth Year students from St Mary's secondary school who attended a Open day of Newport Garda Station.
