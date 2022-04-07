Four-bed country house in Tipperary with 'views of lake' on sale for almost €1.5m

Slevyre is a modern pavilion-style residence, nesting quietly and privately in the centre of 24.25 ha (60 acres) on the southern shores of Lough Derg off the main flow of the River Shannon.

The property's shoreline stretches for half a mile and provides uninterrupted access to the lake, including a private inlet and jetty. The property is approached by a timbered driveway of oak, beech and ash.

Which emerges into easily-maintained garden lawns with views of the lake across a range of vistas. The house is designed along classical lines, with high ceilings, flanged with elaborate cornice mouldings and friezes; hardwood panelled doors including architraves and entablatures.

The principal rooms are en-esplanade with alternate seven-foot high square (front) and rose (back) Accoya timber sash windows in the traditional manner, visually merging the interiors and the landscapers beyond.

There is a Georgian marble fireplace in the living room and a neo-classical statuary marble fireplace in the study. Floors are in solid-oak timbers or solid-oak parquet with bedrooms carpeted.

Bathrooms, kitchen and other areas are tiled. The house is featured in Burke's “Guide to Country Houses” and the gardens in George and Bowe's “The gardens of Ireland”.

The residence extends to 284.2 square meters (3063 sq ft) and comprises an entrance hall, living room, study, dining room, kitchen and a large semi-rotunda reception room.

The study and rotunda lead out onto the patio through French doors. The rear of the house is surrounded by a patio in flagged Liscannor stone, characteristic of the Munster region.

There are four double bedrooms, two en-suite.

The master bedroom leads out to a patio through French doors with a secondary access to the bathroom from the third bedroom (“Jack and Jill” arrangement).

The hand painted solid timber kitchen fittings and Carrara marble surfaces supplied by Christoff, appliances by Miele, sanitary by Villeroy and Boch, baths by Bette.

Continuous monitored intruder, ire alarm and HD camera surveillance by Chubb, landline (Eir), wireless (various) and satellite broadband (Bigblu UK) and download speeds (Three) of 10 MBPS and uploads of 12mbps.

There is a guest toilet and cloak room adjoining the entrance hall. Separate and compact pantry, scullery, washing and boiler (ofch) rooms adjoin the kitchen.

There is a garden room annex at one end of the house and a second two-roomed annex at the other.