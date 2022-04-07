Thurles hit top spot after big win against Ballincollig

Thurles RFC 32

Ballincollig RFC 12

Thurles RFC had a comprehensive win away to Ballincollig in Section C of the Munster Junior League to move top of the division with two games left to play.

But after suffering through the first half of Sunday's match one could only wonder where was all the free flowing football that is the cornerstone of this team's play.

Thurles raced ahead in the 5th minute when winger Cathal Hayes crossed for a try following some quick thinking from scrum half Seamie Houlihan he took a quick penalty popped it to Ciaran Ryan who offloaded to Hayes for him to score, the convert was missed when the ball fell off the tee and a litany of errors that were absent all year manifested within the whole team with wrong options, poor tackles, and poor support led to numerous penalties from the ref who had no time for any infringement and all the work that Thurles were doing were been booted back into their own 22 constantly.

Thurles extended the lead in the 36th minute with a try from Paddy McGrath who capitalised from a scrum when Ciarán Ryan passed to Sonny Dwyer who drew the cover and Paddy showed good pace to round the winger to score. But the poor play came back to haunt Thurles when deep into injury time at the end of the first half Ballincollig got in for a try under the posts when Liam McGarry waltzed through the defence to crown a poor half for Thurles, Charlie Boland added the conversion to leave the half time score 7-10.

Coach Eoin O’Connor had some very strong words with the team at the break and Thurles came out for the second half a much more motivated team and started as they should have earlier. Captain Luke Kelly caught the kick-off and drove up the centre and won a penalty that was converted by Paddy McGrath.

Again from the next kick off Kelly caught it again and this time outside half James Maher used the backs and passed to Centre Sonny Dwyer who made it to a few meters short of the line, a ruck was formed and Seamie Houlihan passes out the line to the awaiting Luke Kelly to finish off the move that he started, Paddy added the conversion.

Seven minutes later the bonus point was assured when James Maher put up a high ball Sonny Dwyer followed up and gathered the ball, made it to a meter short of the line and when surrounded by defenders offloaded to the winger Cathal Hayes to score.

Cathal got his hat-trick 10 minutes later when a similar play to the last one saw Sam Quinlan break to within a few meters of the line and he offloaded to Hayes to score. Paddy McGrath added the conversion.

Thurles: Paddy McGrath, Cathal Hayes, Sonny Dwyer, Eoghan O’Dwyer, Owen Byrne James Maher, Semaus Houlihan, Ger McCormack, Shane Nugent, John Shaw Jnr, Colin Nolan, Luke Kelly C, Rob O Donovan, Sam Quinlan, Ciaran Ryan.

Subs: Daniel Lee, Conor Moloney, Dylan Shaughnessy, Mark Cummins. Matthew Kelly, Andrew Burke.