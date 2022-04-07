Good day for Templemore club at county Tipperary novice B road championships

Above: The first three home in the men’s 6k County Novice B Road championships held at Fethard Town Park on Sunday were, from left, Cormac Healy, Clonmel AC (second); Peter Madden, Templemore AC (first) and Liam Shanahan, Thurles Crokes

The men’s race over four laps at the County Novice B Road Championships at Fethard Town Park was very competitive.

The early pace was set by Eugene O’Keeffe of Carrick-on-Suir and after about 400 metres the chasing pack of six athletes included Keith Fraher of Carrick-on-Suir, Liam Shanahan of Thurles Crokes, Cormac Healy of Clonmel, Willie O’Donoghue of Mooreabbey Milers and the Templemore duo of Michael Carey and the eventual champion Peter Madden.

With three laps to go the order was the same. Then midway through this lap Keith Fraher went to the front and injected some fast pace that soon saw the chasing pack down to three athletes, Madden, Healy and Shanahan.

At around 4k the leading group was now three with Madden, Healy and Shanahan sharing the pace and they were still together going out on the final lap.

The medals belonged to this group, with all three athletes running strongly.

Then at 5k Peter Madden made his winning move when surging clear and had a good lead with 600m to go.

He maintained that strong pace all the way to the finishing line to win the title very impressively in 21 mins 7 secs.

Peter joins an elite group of Templemore athletes as the winner of this title previously won by Johnny Doran in 2005 and Glen Austin in 2015.

This was their second time winning this club title, having previously won it in 2019.

This was a great victory by Peter, who had been third in this race for the last two championships.

The battle for the silver medal was only decided inside the final 20m with Cormac Healy edging out Liam Shanahan very close to the line in 21 mins 15 secs, with Liam winning the bronze medal in 21 mins 15 secs.

Willie O’Donoghue of Mooreabbey Milers was fourth, with Keith Fraher of Carrick-on -Suir fifth and Michael Carey of Templemore sixth.

With two athletes in the top six, Templemore were convincing winners of the inter-club title, with their third scorer Paudie Meehan finishing ninth.

The silver medals were won by the Thurles Crokes team of Liam Shanahan, Paul Dolan (eighth) and Shane Dorney 13th on 24 points.

Then we had Clonmel edging out Mooreabbey Milers by just two points to win the bronze medals on 28 points.

Their scoring team was Cormac Healy, Brendan Walsh 11th and Barry Horgan 15th.

At the presentation of the awards the county chairman, Owen Fanning, thanked the Fethard club for organising the fabulous facilities for two great races at a venue that’s a credit to the local community.